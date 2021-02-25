Judge Blocks Enforcement of Biden's Moratorium on Most Deportations | 25 Feb 2021 | President [sic] Joe Biden's administration cannot enforce a pause on most deportations until further notice, a federal judge ruled late on Feb. 23. U.S. District Judge Drew Tipton, a Trump appointee, agreed to issue a preliminary injunction that was requested by the state of Texas. Acting Homeland Security Secretary David Pekoske had directed in a memorandum on Jan. 20 "an immediate pause on removals of any noncitizen with a final order of removal...for 100 days." Texas officials sued, alleging the pause violated an agreement between the state and the federal government reached during the Trump administration, and that the Department of Homeland Security has a responsibility to promote the removal of illegal aliens.