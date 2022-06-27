Judge blocks Louisiana abortion 'trigger law' from taking effect --The temporary block on the abortion law comes after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade | 27 June 2022 | A judge in Louisiana temporarily blocked three state laws that would ban virtually all abortions on Monday. The abortion bans were set to take effect if the Supreme Court ever overturned Roe v. Wade, which it did on Friday. Several states across the country have enacted similar laws, known as "trigger laws." Orleans Parish Civil District Court Judge Robin Giarrusso issued the temporary block shortly after abortion providers in the state filed a lawsuit, according to the order.