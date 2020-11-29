Judge Blocks, Then Unblocks Georgia From Wiping or Resetting Election Machines | 29 Nov 2020 | A federal judge presiding over a major election lawsuit in Georgia on Nov. 29 issued and then reversed an order directing the state to cease and desist wiping or resetting election machines. "Defendants are ordered to maintain the status quo & are temporarily enjoined from wiping or resetting any voting machines in the State of Georgia until further order of the court," U.S. District Judge Timothy Batten, Sr., wrote in an emergency order issued Nov. 29. The judge reversed the order not long after, explaining that the defendants aren't in possession of the machines. [That was done on purpose, to thwart any "chain of evidence" issues.]