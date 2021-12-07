Judge denies Newsom's request to have party affiliation on recall ballot | 12 July 2021 | A judge has ruled California Gov. Gavin Newsom can't put his Democratic Party affiliation on the ballot voters see when they decide whether to remove him. Newsom's campaign missed a deadline to submit his affiliation to California Secretary of State Shirley Weber for the Sept. 14 recall election... Sacramento County Superior Court Judge James Arguelles on Monday rejected Newsom's appeal, saying state law regarding the deadline is "unambiguous."