Judge denies Oregon push to limit US agents during arrests | 24 July 2020 | A U.S. judge on Friday denied Oregon's request to restrict federal agents' actions when they arrest people during chaotic protests that have roiled Portland and pitted local officials against the Trump administration. Federal agents deployed by President Donald Trump to tamp down the unrest have arrested dozens during nightly demonstrations against racial injustice that often turn violent. Democratic leaders in Oregon say federal intervention has worsened the two-month crisis, and the state attorney general sued to allege that some people had been whisked off the streets in unmarked vehicles. U.S. District Judge Michael Mosman said the state lacked standing to sue on behalf of protesters because the lawsuit was a "highly unusual one with a particular set of rules."