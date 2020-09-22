Judge Denies Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's Motion to Stay After Deeming State's Coronavirus Restrictions Unconstitutional --Governor said the administration would appeal the ruling - KDKA | 22 Sept 2020 | A federal judge denied Democratic Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf's motion to stay a week after determining that the state's coronavirus restrictions were unconstitutional, numerous sources reported. Pennsylvania's Attorney General Josh Shapiro asked U.S. District Judge William Stickman IV to delay enforcement of his ruling that the governor and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine's restrictions were arbitrary and violated constitutional rights, according to KDKA. Stickman denied the motion to stay Tuesday, writing that "there is no just reason for delay." Stickman ruled in favor of multiple plaintiffs who alleged that the governor and Secretary of Health Rachel Levine's restrictions were arbitrary and violated constitutional rights.