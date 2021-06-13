Judge Dismisses Vaccine Mandate Lawsuit by Staff of Houston Hospital | 13 June 2021 | A federal judge in Texas on June 12 dismissed a lawsuit brought by 117 Houston Methodist Hospital employees who sought to block the hospital system's COVID-19 vaccine mandate. In a four-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Lynn Hughes wrote that firing the employees as a result of their refusal to take the COVID-19 shots wouldn't amount to wrongful termination. Under Texas law, an employee is considered to have been wrongfully terminated if fired solely for refusing to perform an illegal act... Jared Woodfill, the lawyer representing plaintiffs in the suit, told The Epoch Times in a recent interview that he planned to file an appeal if Hughes agreed to dismiss the case. "We're taking it all the way Supreme Court," he said.