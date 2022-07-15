Judge expresses concern about harsh DOJ methods in misdemeanor arrest of Navarro | 15 July 2022 | The federal judge overseeing the contempt of Congress case against Peter Navarro on Friday questioned the decision of prosecutors to publicly arrest the former Trump White House trade official rather than just summon him to court. Just the News reported Wednesday on the growing outcry among legal experts against perceived Justice Department strong-arm tactics targeting skeptics of the 2020 presidential election outcome and other critics of the Biden administration. An architect of Trump administration trade policy, Navarro produced in an unofficial capacity a three-part report questioning the "fairness and integrity" of the 2020 presidential election. Navarro was publicly arrested by FBI agents at Reagan National Airport just outside Washington, D.C., last month on misdemeanor charges that he acted in contempt of Congress by defying a subpoena from House Democrats' committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. According to Navarro, federal agents put him in handcuffs, leg irons, strip-searched him, denied him a chance to call his lawyer, and deprived him of food and water.