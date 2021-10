Judge Extends Order Blocking United Airlines From Putting Unvaccinated Workers Seeking Mandate Exceptions on Leave | 27 Oct 2021 | A federal judge this week extended an order that's blocking United Airlines from putting workers who are seeking exceptions to the company's COVID-19 vaccine mandate on leave. U.S. District Judge Mark Pittman, a Trump nominee, extended the temporary restraining order until Nov. 8. Before his extension, it was to expire on Oct. 26.