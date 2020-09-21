Judge extends Wisconsin's mail-in voting deadline | 21 Sept 2020 | A federal judge ruled on Monday that Wisconsin must extend its deadlines for accepting mail-in ballots and for voters to register. Judge William Conley, of the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Wisconsin, ruled that an injunction against the state's election laws is "necessary to avoid an untenable impingement on Wisconsin citizens' right to vote, including the near certainty of disenfranchising tens of thousands of voters relying on the state’s absentee ballot process." He ordered the state to accept ballots received on or before Nov. 9, as long as they are postmarked on or before Election Day, extending the previous deadline for mail-in ballots that was set for October 29.