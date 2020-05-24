Judge in Flynn case hires lawyer as appeals court reviews his decision not to dismiss - report | 23 May 2020 | U.S. District Court Judge Emmett G. Sullivan has taken the unusual step of hiring an attorney to represent him as an appeals court reviews his decision not to immediately grant the Justice Department's (DOJ's) request to dismiss its case against former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn.Sullivan hired attorney Beth Wilkinson who, according to The Washington Post, is expected to notify the D.C. Court of Appeals within the next week of her decision to represent him. Wilkinson reportedly is a go-to for high-profile officials in difficult situations... Rather than granting the DOJ's dismissal, Sullivan appointed a retired judge to argue against the department's position and to consider whether Flynn should be held in criminal contempt for perjury.