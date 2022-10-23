Judge grants depositions of Fauci, Jen Psaki and other high ranking Biden officials in case over 'collusive relationship' between administration and social media companies to 'censor free speech' --The suit alleges the Biden administration actively worked with social media companies and encouraged them to censor "disfavored" viewpoints and were in violation of the First Amendment rights of those individuals --Anthony Fauci, Jen Psaki, the former White House Press Secretary, FBI Supervisory Special Agent Elvis Chan, among others will be deposed --Before Friday's order, the judge gave the White House 21 days to comply --He threw away the Justice Department's attempt to use executive privilege --Doughty ruled that executive privilege does not apply to external communications by White House officials | 22 Oct 2022 | A federal judge has ordered Dr. Anthony Fauci and a slew of other high-ranking Biden officials to be deposed over the government's alleged collusion with social media companies to "censor free speech." On Friday, the court granted the request brought by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt and Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, both republicans. Both accused the Biden administration of having "worked hand-in-hand" with social media giants to "censor" news stories that reflect negatively on the White House and called it an "egregious attack on our First Amendment," a report said.