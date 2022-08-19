Judge Grants Relief to Marines Denied Religious Exemption From Vaccine Mandate | 19 Aug 2022 | U.S. District Court Judge Steven D. Merryday on Thursday evening granted a class-wide injunction that prohibits the Marine Corps from enforcing the Biden administration's military vaccine mandate against or discharging Marines who filed for religious exemption from the mandate and who were denied. The injunction gives relief to Marines who were affirmed by a chaplain as harboring a sincere religious objection to the vaccine, submitted a request for religious accommodation, were denied, and who appealed and were denied or will be denied after an appeal. Merryday wrote in his order that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin et al. are "PRELIMINARILY ENJOINED (1) from enforcing against a member of the class any order, requirement, or rule to accept COVID-19 vaccination, (2) from separating or discharging from the Marine Corps a member of the class who declines COVID-19 vaccination, and (3) from retaliating against a member of the class for the member's asserting statutory rights under [Religious Freedom Restoration Act]."