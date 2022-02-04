Judge Jackson chose leniency even in baby sex torture cases she heard | 2 April 2022 | In the eight child-porn cases that came before her court, former D.C. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson heard horrifying details of "sadomasochistic" torture of young kids -- including "infants and toddlers" -- yet challenged the disturbing evidence presented by prosecutors and disregarded their prison recommendations to give the lightest possible punishments in each case, according to transcripts of sentencing hearings obtained by the Post. In some cases, she even apologized to some of the kiddie-porn perverts for having to follow the statutes, which she called "substantially flawed." Over and over, the records reveal, Jackson made excuses for the sex fiends’ criminal behavior and cut them slack in defiance of investigators and prosecutors -- and sometimes even probation officers serving her court -- who argued for tougher sentences because the cases were particularly egregious or the defendants weren't remorseful.