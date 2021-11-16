Judge in Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Dismisses Firearm Possession Charge | 15 Nov 2021 | The judge presiding over Kyle Rittenhouse's murder trial has dismissed a lesser weapons charge which held that the 17-year-old was too young to legally carry the AR-15 he used to shoot three people during the riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year. Rittenhouse previously faced up to nine months in prison and a fine of up to $10,000 if convicted on the misdemeanor weapons charge. Judge Bruce Schroeder commented in the courtroom last week that the law delineating the misdemeanor charge could be too difficult for an "ordinary citizen" to understand. Schroeder's decision to drop the misdemeanor came on the day of closing arguments in Rittenhouse's trial. The jury will still consider five felony charges brought against Rittenhouse, including first-degree intentional homicide and first-degree reckless homicide.