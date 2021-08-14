Judge Orders Biden Administration to Resume 'Remain in Mexico' Policy | 14 Aug 2021 | A federal judge on Friday said the Biden administration must resume a policy that sees asylum seekers wait in Mexico for their claims to be heard. The Department of Homeland Security "failed to consider several critical factors" before axing the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy, U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, found. That included ignoring how the program was beginning to lead to some immigrants with asylum claims that lacked merit voluntarily returning home, he wrote in a 53-page ruling.