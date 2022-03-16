Judge orders Jussie Smollett be released from jail on bond pending his hate crime hoax conviction appeal --Smollett was sentenced to 150 days in jail | 16 March 2022 | A court ordered the release of Jussie Smollett from jail on bond as the appeal of his conviction is pending. Smollett was recently sentenced to 150 days in jail after he was convicted of lying to Chicago police about being the victim of a hate crime back in 2019. The Empire actor was convicted on five felony counts of disorderly conduct for lying to police. On Wednesday, the appeals court, in a 2-1 decision, said Smollett could be released after posting a personal recognizance bond of $150,000, meaning he doesn't have to put down money but agrees to come to court as required.