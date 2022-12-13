Judge Orders Kari Lake and Katie Hobbs to Appear at Emergency Court Hearing Over Election Lawsuit | 13 Dec 2022 | A judge overseeing Republican Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake's electoral lawsuit ordered Lake, Secretary of State and Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County Board of Supervisors officials, and others to appear at a court hearing on Tuesday. Judge Peter Thompson, in issuing the order, wrote that the court has "reviewed" Lake's "verified statement of election contest" and said the "matter will be set on an accelerated basis." Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer and Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Gates were also ordered to attend the hearing, which will start at 2 p.m. ET. It comes as Lake stated Monday that her lawsuit is, in part, fueled by alleged whistleblower claims who have come forward. "We've had three whistleblowers from Maricopa County reach out and say the system is seriously flawed," Lake told Just the News on Monday, days after the suit was filed with a Maricopa County court.