Judge orders Michigan to accept mail-in ballots for 2 weeks after Election Day | 18 Sept 2020 | A Michigan judge on Friday ordered elections officials to accept mail-in ballots for two weeks after the 2020 election as long as they're postmarked before Election Day. The ruling substantially increases the amount of time ballots can be accepted in the state. Under existing law, officials count only mail-in ballots received by 8 p.m. on Election Day. The preliminary injunction applies only to the Nov. 3, 2020, election.