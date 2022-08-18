Judge orders part of documents on Trump FBI raid unsealed --The federal government has one week to submit the proposed redactions | 18 Aug 2022 | A Florida judge Thursday ordered some of the documents related to the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate to be unsealed. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce Reinhart said the affidavit should not be entirely sealed. The federal government has one week to submit the proposed redactions, which Reinhart will review, Fox News reported. The judge will decide at that point if he wants to make his own redactions. He also stated that if the media or the government object to his proposed redactions, they are able to file an appeal.