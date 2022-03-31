Judge Ousts Five School Board Members After Pennsylvania Parent Petition | 31 March 2022 | A Pennsylvania judge on Tuesday ordered five elected school directors be immediately kicked off the nine-member West Chester Area School board. On Wednesday the same judge, William P. Mahon in the Chester County Court of Common Pleas, ordered the parties to meet Friday for an argument. It is all in response to a February petition filed by West Chester Area School District parent Beth Ann Rosica. In the petition, Rosica calls for the removal of five school board members, Sue Tiernan, Joyce Chester, Karen Herman, Kate Shaw, and Daryl Durnell. Students returning to in-person classes after two years of remote learning in response to the COVID-19 pandemic were required to wear masks over their mouth and nose. When Pennsylvania ended mandatory school masking, the West Chester Area School District was among a handful of schools that kept masking in place.