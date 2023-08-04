Judge Overseeing Trump Case Appears to Have Donated to Biden's Campaign and 'Stop Republicans' Group - FEC Records | 7 April 2023 | Juan Merchan, the judge overseeing the Manhattan criminal case against former President Donald Trump appears to have donated at least $35 to Trump's 2020 political opponents, according to a recent review of Federal Election Commission (FEC) records. The FEC lists a $15 entry from a "Juan Merchan" in 2020 to "Biden for President"--Joe Biden's official 2020 campaign. Another FEC entry lists a $10 donation to the "Progressive Turnout Project"--an organization whose stated mission is to "rally Democrats to vote." A third FEC entry lists a $10 donation to "Stop Republicans"--a subsidiary of the Progressive Turnout Project that describes itself as a "grassroots-funded effort dedicated to resisting the Republican Party and Donald Trump's radical right-wing legacy."