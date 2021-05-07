Judge rejected woman's request to save pet before Florida condo razed | 5 July 2021 | A woman filed an emergency petition with a court to save a stranded pet from the remaining portion of the collapsed Florida condo building -- but it was denied and the structure was razed an hour later. Attorney Paula Phillips filed the request in Miami-Dade Circuit at 9:30 p.m. Sunday on behalf of Stacey Karron, a paralegal and animal rescue volunteer who sought to enter the doomed building to save the animal, the Miami Herald reported. The motion stated that Karron would have released anyone from liability had she injured herself trying to get the animal, a rescue and emotional support pet for its owner, according to the paper. The name of the stranded pet was not mentioned in a hearing or the motion, but it may be a cat named Coco who lived in a fourth-floor unit with a 89-year-old woman and her daughter, according to the Herald.