Judge rejects Trump administration attempt to toss endangered species lawsuit | 19 May 2020 | A federal judge has rejected the Trump administration’s attempt to dismiss a challenge to its rollback of endangered species protections, ruling late Monday that the 17-state lawsuit can proceed. The August rule significantly weakens protections under the landmark Endangered Species Act, allowing economic factors to be weighed before adding an animal to the list and limiting how aspects such as climate change can be considered in listing decisions. It also weakens protections for threatened species that are at risk of becoming endangered.