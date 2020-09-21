Judge rejects Trump campaign challenge to Nevada mail-in voting expansion | 21 Sept 2020 | A federal judge in Nevada threw out a lawsuit from President Trump's campaign challenging the state's expansion of mail-in voting amid the coronavirus pandemic. Judge James Mahan dismissed the case on Friday, ruling that the campaign's list of potential harms from the new Nevada law were overly speculative and amounted to little more than policy disagreements with state officials. "Although they purport to allege constitutional harms that go beyond these policy disagreements, at this juncture, plaintiffs' allegations remain just that," wrote Mahan, who was appointed to the federal district court in Nevada by former President [sic] George W. Bush.