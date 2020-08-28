Judge Rules Against 50,000 Requests for Absentee Ballots in Iowa --50,000 Voter Forms Already Filled Out | 28 Aug 2020 | A judge has ruled that an Iowa county must reject 50,000 applications for absentee ballots for November's presidential election. Judge Ian Thornhill on Thursday made a ruling that agreed with a lawsuit by President Trump's campaign against three Iowa counties regarding absentee ballots. Thornhill noted that the elections commissioner for Linn County overstepped his legal mark by pre-filling absentee ballots with the personal information of voters. Linn County Auditor, Joel Miller, a Democrat, had in July sent out the forms including names, dates of birth, and voter identification numbers, with a supposed goal to "make it as easy as possible" to vote by absentee ballots... Thornhill has issued an injunction to Miller, informing him that all 50,000 voters must receive a written notification letting them know that they must either create new requests for absentee ballots, or vote in person in November.