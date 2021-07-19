Judge rules Indiana University can mandate COVID-19 vaccine for students, staff | 19 July 2021 | Indiana University can require its roughly 90,000 students and 40,000 employees to get vaccinated for COVID-19 under a federal judge's ruling that might be the first of its kind regarding college immunization mandates. In a ruling dated Sunday, U.S. District Judge Damon Leichty in South Bend rejected a request from eight IU students who sought to block the requirement while they pursue a lawsuit claiming that the university's policy violated their constitutional rights by forcing them to receive unwanted medical treatment. James Bopp, a conservative [Why add that?] lawyer representing the students, said Monday that he plans to appeal the ruling, which he believes is the first by a federal judge in challenges to such mandates, which have been imposed by hundreds of U.S. public and private colleges. Bopp said he would ask an appeals court to block the university's policy from taking effect.