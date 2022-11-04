Judge rules NYC illegally canceled Trump's contract to run Bronx golf course --De Blasio tried to freeze Trump out of all city contracts. | 8 April 2022 | Donald Trump is back in the Bronx. A state Supreme Court judge ruled Friday that the city did not have the right to cancel Trump’s contract to run the Ferry Point Golf Course. Mayor Bill de Blasio had nixed the deal after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot, arguing that Trump would not be able to attract golf tournaments. In her decision and order filed on Friday, Justice Debra James said there was nothing in the contract that required a tournament -- only that the city would share in any proceeds. That means either Trump gets to continue to run the course, or the city needs to pay him to leave. Trump’s son Eric said they'll stay.