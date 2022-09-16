Judge Rules NYPD Can't Fire Cop Who Refused to Receive Experimental Covid-19 Shot | 15 Sept 2022 | On Tuesday, a court in New York ruled that the NYPD could not terminate an officer who refused to take the shot and had sued the city over its mandatory COVID vaccination policy. This may help the nearly two dozen police officers who have brought similar lawsuits, according to the New York Post. Alexander Deletto, a 43-year-old police officer, had his request for a religious exemption granted after the city failed to provide a specific explanation for rejecting his appeal. The NYPD denied Deletto's request for religious exemption on Feb. 15. Without providing any additional context, the NYPD simply stated, "does not meet criteria." Deletto -- a nine-year veteran of the force who works out of the 88th Precinct in Clinton Hill -- filed suit the day before he was set to be fired on Aug. 5 for not getting vaccinated.