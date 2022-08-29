Judge Signals Intent to Back Trump's Request for Mar-a-Lago Special Master | 29 Aug 2022 | A federal judge says she is inclined to grant former President Donald Trump's request to appoint a neutral third party to review documents and other materials seized by the FBI earlier this month in a raid on Trump's Florida home, citing "exceptional circumstances." U.S. District Judge Aileen M. Cannon for the Southern District of Florida, a Trump appointee, said in a filing on Aug. 27 that she decided to give Trump a chance to make his case after reviewing Trump's submissions and the "exceptional circumstances presented." A so-called special master--usually a retired lawyer or judge--independently examines the records and filters out privileged information before the government can review them. "Pursuant to Rule 53(b) (1) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and the Court's inherent authority, and without prejudice to the parties' objections, the Court hereby provides notice of its preliminary intent to appoint a special master in this case," Cannon wrote.