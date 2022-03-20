Judge Slams DOJ for 'Trampling' Rights of Capitol Riot Defendant - 'No Excuse to Treat a Human Being Like That' | 8 March 2022 | A judge on Monday admonished the Justice Department for their handling of Capitol riot cases, suggesting the sheer size and scope of the investigation led to some defendants having their rights "trampled." U.S. Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui made the unusually stern denunciation at a hearing for Lucas Denney of Texas, whom the judge states was "lost" in the system as the DOJ sought to prosecute a considerable number of cases involving January 6. Faruqui, who noted he was formerly a federal prosecutor in the same U.S. Attorney's Office leading the investigation, suggested the government had "bitten off more than it can chew." "You have been lost for months," the judge told Denney. "There's no excuse to treat a human being like that. ...There is no circumstance under which any person should be forgotten."