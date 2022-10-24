Judge Strikes Down Controversial Clause in NY's New Election Laws | 23 Oct 2022 | A New York state court judge on Friday struck down one controversial sentence in New York’s new election laws. New York Supreme Court Justice Dianne Freestone said the sentence deprived the rights of courts to rule on disputed ballots. The last sentence in Article 9-209(8)e of the 2022 Election Law--which has been amended recently by the Democrat-led state legislature--says: "In no event may a court order a ballot that has been counted to be uncounted." Freestone said the clause violated the Constitution and abandoned a long-time bipartisan tradition. "[It] abrogates both the right of an individual to seek judicial intervention of a contested 'qualified' ballot before it is opened and counted, and the right of the Court to judicially review same prior to canvassing," she wrote.