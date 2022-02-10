Judge Throws Out Lawsuit by Stacey Abrams's PAC Over 2018 Georgia Governor's Election | 1 Oct 2022 | A federal judge on Friday threw out a lawsuit filed by Stacey Abrams challenging Georgia's election system after she lost the 2018 gubernatorial race to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. The lawsuit, which sought to change how the state administers elections, was filed around four years ago by Fair Fight Georgia, a political action committee established by Abrams after her election defeat. Earlier this year, the judge pared down the lawsuit by dismissing many of its original complaints. Abrams alleged "misconduct, fraud or irregularities" in the voting process. She took legal action to stop counties from throwing out some rejected provisional and absentee ballots when updated vote totals affirmed Kemp was the likely winner. When she eventually conceded on Nov. 16, 2018, Abrams vowed to take legal action to continue fighting the outcome.