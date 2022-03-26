Judge Tosses Maryland Congressional Map Over 'Extreme Partisan Gerrymandering' | 26 March 2022 | A Maryland judge on March 25 threw out a congressional map lawmakers recently enacted, ruling that it was a product of "extreme partisan gerrymandering." Anne Arundel County Senior Judge Lynne Battaglia, an appointee of former Gov. Glendening (D), found that the map unconstitutionally was aimed at reducing the power of Republican voters because it shifted the only GOP member of Congress representing Maryland, Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), into a different district, where he was likely to lose. The new map, approved by Democratic state lawmakers in Maryland in late 2021, left Democrats with an estimated advantage in every single one of the eight congressional districts, according to the Princeton Gerrymandering Project. Further, Sean Trende, an elections analyst tapped by plaintiffs, found through voting simulations that Democrats would likely win all eight districts.