Judge who green-lit raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago home donated thousands to Obama --Bruce Reinhart, who reportedly signed off on the raid of Trump's Mar-a-Lago home, previously donated to Obama's campaign and victory fund | 9 Aug 2022 | The federal judge who reportedly signed off on the raid at former President Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence donated thousands of dollars to former President Barack Obama's presidential campaign and victory fund in 2008. Bruce Reinhart, a Florida federal magistrate judge, donated $1,000 to Obama's 2008 presidential campaign and added $1,000 more to the Obama Victory Fund that same cycle, according to federal filings. Reinhart later contributed $500 to Jeb Bush's failed 2016 presidential campaign, federal filings show.