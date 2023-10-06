Judge Who Ruled in Trump's Favor Assigned to Mar-a-Lago Documents Case | 10 June 2023 | A federal judge who was appointed by former President Donald Trump and ruled in his favor in the case involving records seized from his home by the FBI has been assigned to his new criminal case. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon was assigned to the criminal case, which was lodged in federal court in southern Florida, according to the court docket. Assignment of new cases is chosen randomly to one of 26 judges who operate in the district, according to the court's internal rules. Cannon, a former U.S. prosecutor who was appointed as a judge in 2020, sided with Trump in a previous case brought by the former president against the government following its execution of a search warrant at his Mar-a-Lago resort.