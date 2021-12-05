Judicial Watch sues for records of Pentagon communications about Tucker Carlson and Fox News | 11 May 2021 | Judicial Watch announced today that it filed a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit against the Department of Defense seeking records of communications between Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and other top military officials regarding Fox News and its host Tucker Carlson, whose recent commentary on the U.S. military was attacked by top Pentagon officials (Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of Department of Defense (No. 1:21-cv-01225)). Judicial Watch filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia after the Department of Defense failed to reply to a March 16, 2021, FOIA for: All emails sent between Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and email accounts ending in .gov and/or .mil containing the terms "Tucker Carlson" and/or "Fox News..."