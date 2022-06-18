Julian Assange can be extradited, says UK home secretary | 17 June 2022 | Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's extradition to the U.S. has been approved by UK Home Secretary Priti Patel. Mr Assange has 14 days to appeal over the decision, the Home Office said. It said the courts found extradition would not be "incompatible with his human rights" and that while in the US "he will be treated appropriately." Mr Assange is wanted by the American authorities over documents [detailing U.S. war crimes in Iraq] leaked in 2010 and 2011, which the US says broke the law and endangered lives. The Wikileaks documents related to the Iraq and Afghanistan wars. The Australian is being held at Belmarsh prison in London after mounting a lengthy battle to avoid being extradited.