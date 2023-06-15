June blizzard atop Pikes Peak becomes terrifying 4-hours for Colorado ranger: 'A day I'll never forget' | 15 June 2023 | A blizzard Monday at the summit of America's Mountain will be a day one Colorado ranger says he will never forget. "One of the most stressful days I've had at work in a long time," said ranger Stephen "Pete" Peterson, who captured footage of whiteout conditions in June on Pikes Peak near Colorado Springs. "A day I'll never forget!" Peterson arrived at the 14,000-foot summit at noon and then, "BAM!" he detailed in a post on social media. "A major storm erupts, and we're in blizzard conditions within minutes," he said as the storm forced evacuations due to the heavy snow and winds topping 50 mph. "We had 20-30 cars up on and near summit who were all leaving just as the blizzard arrived." Peterson said the conditions worsened to the point where all the drivers had to stop because the roads were icing up with no visibility.