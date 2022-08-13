Jury Awards Former US Senate Candidate Roy Moore Over $8 Million in Defamation Case | 13 Aug 2022 | A federal jury has found that a Democrat super political action committee (PAC) defamed Roy Moore, a former sheriff and U.S. Senate candidate. The Senate Majority PAC made a false statement about Moore that was defamatory, the verdict, returned on Aug. 12, states. The PAC also published the statement despite knowing it was false or acting "with reckless regard" as to whether the statement was false, the jury said. Jurors also found that the Senate Majority PAC invaded Moore's privacy. They awarded Moore $8.2 million.