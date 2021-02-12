Jury sees video of Jussie Smollett in 'dry run' a day before alleged hate attack | 30 Nov 2021 | Embattled "Empire" actor Jussie Smollett was caught on surveillance video doing a “dry run” one day before his alleged hate crime attack, prosecutors said at his trial in Chicago Tuesday. Prosecutors contend the footage confirms the actor faked the Jan. 29, 2019, alleged attack with Nigerian brothers Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, who are expected to be key witnesses for the prosecution in the case...Chicago Police Detective Michael Theis, the first witness called to the stand, called it unusual..."At the end of the investigation we determined that the alleged hate crime was actually a staged event," Theis testified.