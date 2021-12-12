Jussie Smollett guilty of staging hate crime and lying about it --The Empire actor was found guilty on five counts of disorderly conduct, but the jury acquitted him on one count. | 9 Dec 2021 | Battered in the court of public opinion almost from the moment he reported he had been attacked near his Streeterville home three years ago, actor Jussie Smollett was convicted Thursday by a Cook County jury following an eight-day trial. The Empire actor was found guilty of five counts of disorderly conduct and acquitted on a sixth count after nine hours of deliberation by jurors -- six women and six men, only one of whom was Black -- indicating they may have struggled to reach a consensus... The actor will remain free on his own recognizance until his sentencing, which will likely not take place for several months.