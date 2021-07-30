Just like in China, citizens in the West are now inventing codewords to bypass online censorship | 29 July 2021 | The West has imported yet another "product" from China: this time it's the use of code words on social media to avoid censorship around COVID topics, vaccination in particular. COVID vaccine skeptics are not allowed to have discussions about that on the world's biggest social media network. Reports say that in order to fool the censors, users are substituting some keywords with other expressions, thus being able to have a conversation. This is not at all uncommon in China, including where it concerns topics about COVID, and where the state openly controls and stringently censors unwanted content, steering the populace in a desired direction. Users of platforms like Facebook have started doing much the same as their Chinese peers: evading deletion and bans by coming up with an entire vocabulary of code words.