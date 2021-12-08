Justice Amy Barrett denies appeal from Indiana University students fighting COVID-19 vaccine mandate --Barrett denied the request without consulting the full court | 12 Aug 2021 | Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett denied an appeal from students at Indiana University to block the school's vaccine mandate. Barrett, who has jurisdiction over the appeals court involved in the case, denied the students request for an injunction against Indiana University's vaccine mandate on her own without consulting other colleagues on the court and without hearing from the school... In July, an Indiana district court judge sided with the university in declining to issue a preliminary injunction blocking the vaccine mandate. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit voted 3-0 to uphold the decision earlier this week. The mandate was being challenged by eight students who argued in court papers filed Friday last week that they have "a constitutional right to bodily integrity, autonomy, and of medical treatment choice in the context of a vaccination mandate." The students asked for an injunction from the High Court barring the university from enforcing the mandate. Seven of the students qualify for a religious exemption.