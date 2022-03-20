Justice Clarence Thomas hospitalized 'after experiencing flu-like symptoms' | 20 March 2022 | Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas was admitted to Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, DC, on Friday evening "after experiencing flu-like symptoms," the court's public information office said Sunday evening. "He underwent tests, was diagnosed with an infection, and is being treated with intravenous antibiotics," the court's press release said. "His symptoms are abating, he is resting comfortably, and he expects to be released from the hospital in a day or two..." it added. Thomas's hospitalization comes as the justices, all of whom are vaccinated and boosted against Covid-19, are expected to take the bench Monday morning for arguments.