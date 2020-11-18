Justice Department Asserts Unreviewable Discretion to Kill US Citizens | 16 Nov 2020 | Drawing alarm at the D.C. Circuit, a lawyer for the United States argued Monday that the government has the power to kill its citizens without judicial oversight when state secrets are involved. "Do you appreciate how extraordinary that proposition is?" U.S. Circuit Judge Patricia Millett asked Justice Department attorney Bradley Hinshelwood, paraphrasing his claim as giving the government the ability to "unilaterally decide to kill U.S. citizens." The hearing before the federal appeals court came as the government fights to hold off allegations by two journalists who say it wrongly targeted them as terrorists in Syria.