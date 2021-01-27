Justice Department Charges Twitter Poster Over Four-Year-Old Meme About Hillary Clinton | 27 Jan 2021 | On Wednesday, the Justice Department announced charges against a social media influencer for a meme that was circulated in the weeks running up to the 2016 presidential election. According to the complaint, the meme erroneously informed Hillary Clinton voters they could cast their ballots simply by texting a number from their cell phones. Prosecutors allege 31-year-old Douglas Mackey, aka Ricky Vaughn, of West Palm Beach, Florida, interfered with the 2016 election by using social media to deprive individuals of their right to vote. At the time, Mackey had a Twitter audience of approximately 58,000 followers and was ranked by the MIT Media Lab as the 107th most influential influencer in the then-upcoming election. According to the complaint, between Sep. 2016 and Nov. 2016, Mackey conspired with others to use social media platforms, like Twitter, to direct Hillary Clinton voters toward an invalid method of voting.