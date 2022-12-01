Justice Department forms new domestic terrorism unit | 11 Jan 2022 | The Justice [sic] Department is establishing a new domestic terrorism unit to combat the threat that has more than doubled in the past two years, the head of the agency's National Security Division said Tuesday. Assistant Attorney General Matthew Olsen told members of the Senate Judiciary Committee that the newly formed unit will encompass a dedicated group of attorneys to focus on the domestic terrorism threat. The number FBI investigations into domestic terrorism has more than doubled since March 2020, he said.