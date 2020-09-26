Justice Dept. calls on SF to end 'draconian' coronavirus rules for houses of worship --San Francisco's city attorney called the letter 'careless legal threats' | 26 Sept 2020 | The Justice Department on Friday called on San Francisco Mayor London Breed to increase the allowable capacity in houses of worship, accusing the city of impeding on "religious freedom" amid the coronavirus. In a three-page letter, Assistant Attorney General Eric S. Dreiband and U.S.attorney David Anderson of the Northern District of California called San Francisco's policy of allowing just one congregant inside at a time "draconian." The letter acknowledged the city has the obligation to protect its residents from the deadly virus, but added, "there is no pandemic exception for the Constitution." "Even in times of emergency, when reasonable, narrowly-tailored, and temporary restrictions may lawfully limit our liberty, the First Amendment and federal statutory law continue to prohibit discrimination against religious institutions and religious believers," Dreiband and Anderson wrote. "These principles are legally binding, and the Constitution's unyielding protections for religious worshipers distinguish the United States of America from places dominated by tyranny and despotism."