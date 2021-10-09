Justice Dept. sues Texas over state's new abortion law | 9 Sept 2021 | The Justice Department on Thursday sued Texas over a new state law that bans most abortions, arguing that it was enacted "in open defiance of the Constitution." [But not Biden's vaccine mandates?] The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Texas, asks a federal judge to declare that the law is invalid, "to enjoin its enforcement, and to protect the rights that Texas has violated." The Texas law, known as SB8, prohibits abortions once medical professionals can detect cardiac activity -- usually around six weeks, before some women know they're pregnant. Courts have blocked other states from imposing similar restrictions, but Texas's law differs significantly because it leaves enforcement to private citizens through civil lawsuits instead of criminal prosecutors.